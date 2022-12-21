Fernandez was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday.
Fernandez made 16 appearances for the Pirates and Cardinals in 2022 and posted a 2.41 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 18.1 innings. He was claimed off waivers by the Yankees in mid-November but will be cast off the 40-man roster after the team recently signed several free agents.
