High-A Hudson Valley reinstated Lange (shoulder) from its 60-day injured list and assigned him to Single-A Tampa on Saturday.

Lange didn't pitch at all in 2024 while recovering from a shoulder injury and remained out of commission for the first two months of this season before starting up a rehab assignment in early June. After three rehab appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Lange was advanced to Tampa on June 24. He looks like he'll stick around in the Florida State League for the time being while he continues to knock off some rust, though Lange has been sharp thus far. Over his four appearances with Tampa, Lange has struck out three while allowing no runs on three hits and two walks in 4.2 innings.