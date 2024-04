Lange is on the 60-day injured list with High-A Hudson due to a shoulder injury, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Lange made three starts at High-A to finish last season after opening the year with 18 starts at Single-A. He has flashed impressive pure stuff in the past, but the 22-year-old righty has never had a walk rate below 13.5 percent and likely projects as a reliever if he ever makes the big leagues.