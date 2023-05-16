Lange has shown increased velocity this season, according to Geoff Pontes of Baseball America, and has a 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 24.1 innings through six starts for Single-A Tampa.

The 6-foot-4 righty was trade from the Padres to the Yankees in March of 2022 in exchange for Luke Voit, but it wasn't until this spring that Lange showed enough promise to potentially make the Padres regret that swap. Per Pontes, Lange has been sitting in the mid-90s and touching 98 mph with his fastball while mixing in a high-80s cutter, changeup and a low-80s sweeper.