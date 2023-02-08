Maese signed a minor-league contract Wednesday with the Yankees.
A third-round pick of the Blue Jays back in 2015, Maese has yet to appear in a game at the MLB level. The 26-year-old right-hander worked to a 4.70 ERA and 69:23 K:BB in 53.2 innings last season with the Double-A affiliate of the Braves. He'll be minor league depth for New York.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Justin Maese: Out for season with shoulder injury•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Maese: Won't be out long with shoulder injury•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Maese: Stumbles through injury-plagued 2017•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Maese: Lands back on minor-league DL•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Maese: Hasn't pitched since end of May•