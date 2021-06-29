Wilson (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Angels, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Wilson made his third rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and he should rejoin the big-league club Tuesday. He's been sidelined since May 28 due to a right hamstring strain after getting off to a shaky start in 2021, accruing a 6.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with a 12:6 K:BB across 13.1 innings.