Wilson (hamstring) completed a bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to throw another session Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Assuming Friday's session goes smoothly, manager Aaron Boone said Wilson could then progress to "a live pitching situation." The veteran lefty landed on the shelf in late May with a strained right hamstring, and it's unclear if he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated.
