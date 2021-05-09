Wilson (1-0) earned the win over Washington on Saturday, pitching a perfect inning and striking out a pair.
This was a well-deserved win for Wilson, who had to deal with the extra-innings leadoff runner at second base but managed to keep the Nationals off the scoreboard in the 11th frame. The left-hander had allowed a combined five earned runs over his previous three appearances, so Saturday's effort could go a long way toward righting the ship. Wilson has a 6.23 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB across 8.2 innings this season.
