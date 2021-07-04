Wilson allowed five runs on four hits and one walk without retiring a batter in Saturday's loss to the Mets.

The left-hander was called upon in the sixth inning with the Mets ahead by three runs. Wilson couldn't keep the game close, allowing three straight singles followed by a walk and a double before departing with the Yankees down 6-0. Both baserunners he passed on to Michael King soon came around to score, and Wilson was charged with five total runs in the outing. His season ERA jumped to an ugly 8.79 as a result, and he has given up at least one earned run in three of his past four appearances.