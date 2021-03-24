Manager Aaron Boone said the MRI that Wilson (shoulder) underwent Tuesday revealed "nothing actionable."
Wilson has been dealing with left shoulder tightness since leaving Monday's spring game with a trainer. The southpaw will receive an oral anti-inflammatory medication over the next several days and will resume a throwing program following his treatment. While it appears unlikely that Wilson will be available for Opening Day, he seems to have avoided a serious injury and is currently considered day-to-day.