Wilson (hamstring) could be cleared to pitch in live batting practice or in a minor-league rehab assignment Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Wilson hasn't pitched since the end of May, so he may need to get into a few minor-league games before rejoining the Yankees. He has been throwing bullpen sessions without any reported setbacks, so such an assignment -- or, potentially, a live batting-practice session -- appears to be around the corner. Prior to going on the injured list, Wilson had posted 6.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 13.1 innings.