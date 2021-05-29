Wilson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Saturday.

Wilson took the loss in relief against the Tigers on Friday, as he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and no walks in two-thirds of an inning. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list, but right-handers Albert Abreu and Deivi Garcia were recalled as part of a corresponding move.