Wilson (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Wilson made three rehab appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and he'll be available out of the big-league bullpen Wednesday. The southpaw missed just over a month due to a right hamstring strain, and he posted a 6.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 13.1 innings across 15 appearances prior to his injury.
