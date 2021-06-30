Wilson (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Wilson made three rehab appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and he'll be available out of the big-league bullpen Wednesday. The southpaw missed just over a month due to a right hamstring strain, and he posted a 6.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 13.1 innings across 15 appearances prior to his injury.

