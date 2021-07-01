Wilson pitched a perfect inning, notching one strikeout Wednesday against the Angels.
Following an extended rainy delay, Wilson was brought in to relieve starter Domingo German in the fourth inning. The left-handed reliever made easy work of the three batters he faced, needing only 10 pitches to set the side down in order. Wilson should settle back into the team's bullpen plans moving forward, though he may not receive frequent high-leverage opportunities -- through 16 appearances, he has logged just two holds and one save.
