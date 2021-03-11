Wilson retired only one batter (via strikeout) in Wednesday's Grapefruit League appearance versus Pittsburgh, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits.

It's safe to assume that this isn't how Wilson anticipated his first outing of the spring to go. He struck out the first batter he faced, then allowed a solo home run to Jared Oliva. The next three batters reached base (one via error) before Brian Goodwin ended Wilson's appearance with a grand slam to right field. Despite the rough start, the southpaw has a firm hold on a bullpen spot for the Yankees, especially with fellow left-hander Zack Britton out for an extended period due to elbow surgery.