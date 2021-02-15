Wilson signed with the Yankees on Monday, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.
The financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. The 33-year-old has 18 career saves, though he's unlikely to pick up many more this season in a bullpen where he'll be the third southpaw behind two of the best left-handed relievers of this generation in Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton. Still, Wilson should certainly be able to help the Yankees, as he recorded a 3.66 ERA in 19.2 innings for the Mets last season and owns a 3.26 ERA across the last four campaigns.