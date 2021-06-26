Wilson (hamstring) is expected to make his third minor-league rehab appearance Sunday, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.
Wilson has done well in two rehab appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre thus far, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out two over two innings. He could be activated by the Yankees early next week if Sunday's outing goes off without a hitch.
