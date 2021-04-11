Wilson completed one scoreless and hitless inning against the Rays on Saturday, allowing one walk while striking out two.

Wilson missed the start of the campaign due to a shoulder issue and was activated from the injured list Friday. His control was shaky in his season debut -- Wilson threw only 12 of 24 pitches for strikes, allowing one walk and hitting a batter -- but he navigated around the baserunners to emerge unscathed. The southpaw should play an important role in the Yankees' bullpen after securing 10 holds and posting a 3.66 ERA over 23 appearances with the Mets last season.