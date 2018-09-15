Sheffield had his contract selected by the Yankees on Saturday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Sheffield shifted to the bullpen at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in preparation to join the Yankees, and will now do so with a couple weeks remaining in the regular season. The 22-year-old allowed two runs over 13.1 innings as a reliever with the RailRiders, and posted a 2.77 ERA and 1.21 WHIP before that as a starter.