Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Cruising of late at Triple-A
Sheffield has a 1.71 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 51:18 K:BB in 52.2 innings over his last 10 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
He has really turned things on of late, and currently has a streak of six straight starts where he has allowed one run or less. Sheffield still walks a few too many batters, but opposing hitters are hitting just .191 against him this year and he has given up three home runs in 102 innings, which has allowed him to prevent runs at an excellent clip. Had his schedule lined up, Sheffield may have received a call-up over Chance Adams for the spot start on Aug. 4, but things did not align on that occasion. Lance Lynn has pitched well lately, so there isn't an immediate opening in the big-league rotation. It's possible that Sheffield could join the big club in September to work as a multi-inning reliever, but that would require adding him to the 40-man roster.
