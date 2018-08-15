General manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday that Sheffield will pitch in some capacity for the Yankees this year, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Though Cashman left it open as to whether Sheffield will get an opportunity in the rotation or if he'll serve out of the bullpen, but confidently stated that the southpaw will get a taste of the big leagues in 2018. Look for him to join the club when rosters expand in September, though he will need to be added to the 40-man roster as well. Across 15 appearances (14 starts) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year, Sheffield has logged a 2.16 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 8.5 K/9.