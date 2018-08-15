Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Expected to join Yankees this season
General manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday that Sheffield will pitch in some capacity for the Yankees this year, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Though Cashman left it open as to whether Sheffield will get an opportunity in the rotation or if he'll serve out of the bullpen, but confidently stated that the southpaw will get a taste of the big leagues in 2018. Look for him to join the club when rosters expand in September, though he will need to be added to the 40-man roster as well. Across 15 appearances (14 starts) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year, Sheffield has logged a 2.16 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 8.5 K/9.
More News
-
Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Cruising of late at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Reinstated from DL•
-
Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Will pitch Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Hits DL with shoulder tightness•
-
Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Dealing with shoulder tightness•
-
Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Advances to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...