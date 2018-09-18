The Yankees officially selected Sheffield's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Sheffield joined the Yankees over the weekend after Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season came to an end, but he wasn't officially added to the 40-man and active roster until Tuesday, when New York finally made a transaction to clear a spot for the 22-year-old. The lefty is expected to provide the Yankees with a power arm out of the bullpen over the final two weeks of the regular season. If he thrives in his first exposure to the big-league hitters, Sheffield could secure a spot on the Yankees' postseason roster.

