Sheffield (shoulder) was placed on the 7-day disabled list Saturday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Sheffield was removed from Friday's start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the middle of the third inning due to shoulder tightness. Though it's a positive sign that he didn't require any further testing following the game, this is still a situation to monitor moving forward, as is the case with any arm issue for a pitcher. Expect an update on his status in the coming days.