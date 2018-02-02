Sheffield has been invited to join the Yankees' major leaguers in spring training as a non-roster invitee.

The 21-year-old Sheffield has yet to reach Triple-A, so he's not likely to contend for a big-league job this spring. He recorded a 3.18 ERA in 93.1 innings with Double-A Trenton last season, with mediocre strikeout (20.3 percent) and walk (8.2 percent) rates. He could earn a call-up in late 2018 or 2019.