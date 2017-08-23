Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Making way back from injury
Sheffield (oblique) is slated to begin a rehab stint with High-A Tampa, Sean Miller of NJ.com reports.
Sheffield hit the 7-day disabled list toward the beginning of July, but he's been working out during that span and is expected to throw off a mound again shortly. The organization is eyeing a return for the prospect before the start of the Double-A playoffs, which would mean Sheffield could be activated within the next couple weeks.
