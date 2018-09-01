Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Not guaranteed to join Yanks
Sheffield may not join the Yankees as a September callup, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
The Yankees' 40-man roster situation got more complex over the last couple days with acquisitions of Andrew McCutchen and Adeiny Hechavarria, complicating Sheffield's potential promotion. The 22-year-old shifted to the bullpen at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in mid-August in preparation to join the Yankees, but general manager Brian Cashman is now indicating that move is not guaranteed. The young left-hander has a 2.53 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 113.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season.
