Sheffield may not join the Yankees as a September callup, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The Yankees' 40-man roster situation got more complex over the last couple days with acquisitions of Andrew McCutchen and Adeiny Hechavarria, complicating Sheffield's potential promotion. The 22-year-old shifted to the bullpen at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in mid-August in preparation to join the Yankees, but general manager Brian Cashman is now indicating that move is not guaranteed. The young left-hander has a 2.53 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 113.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season.