Sheffield was reassigned to minor league camp Thursday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

The move was expected as Sheffield earned a non-roster invitation to spring training and had yet to reach Triple-A. The 21-year-old struggled with an 11.81 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 5.1 innings this spring, and should start the season at Double-A Trenton or Triple-A Scranton/Wilke-Barre.