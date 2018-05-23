Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Reinstated from DL
Sheffield (shoulder) was taken off the disabled list ahead of Wednesday's start against Triple-A Pawtucket, DJ Eberle of the Times Leader News reports.
This move was expected, as Sheffield has returned to health after dealing with a minor shoulder issue. He'll take the hill Wednesday for his third Triple-A start of the 2018 season.
