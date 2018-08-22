Sheffield was moved to the bullpen Friday in preparation for his September callup by the Yankees, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

General manager Brian Cashman had previously said Sheffield would pitch for the Yankees in 2018, but had not specified whether that would be as a starter or a reliever. The 22-year-old will make a few appearances out of the bullpen with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before joining the Yanks next month.