Yankees' Justus Sheffield: Spins six shutout innings
Sheffield threw six shutout innings and struck out nine for Double-A Trenton in its 6-1 victory over Portland on Tuesday. He gave up three hits and three walks in the outing.
Eastern League batters have had difficulty catching up with Sheffield's mid-90s fastball, with the lefty yielding just 16 hits and striking out 39 batters across 28 innings this season. Sheffield has exhibited some control issues, however, with his 4.5 BB/9 representing his highest mark at any minor-league level where he has made at least two appearances. The walks aren't significant enough to dramatically alter the 21-year-old's outlook in dynasty settings, but he'll still probably need to reduce the free passes before earning a promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre later this season.
