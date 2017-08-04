Deglan has missed the entire season thus far with an undisclosed injury.

The young catcher was held out of the World Baseball Classic in March after undergoing shoulder surgery, but he was able to participate in spring training after that so it's unclear if his absence is still connected to the same ailment. Deglan spent all of 2016 at the Double-A level, but he struggled to the tune of a .194/.256/.332 slash line before joining the Yankees organization over the offseason.