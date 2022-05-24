Waldichuk pitched 5.1 innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters in a no-decision.

Waldichuk was promoted to Triple-A last week after posting a 1.26 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 46:10 K:BB over 28.2 innings with Double-A Somerset. The left-hander continued his dominance in his first Triple-A outing Sunday, and he has now struck out 55 batters over 34 innings across two minor-league levels this season. Waldichuk's emergence could lead to his first big-league call-up at some point this season.