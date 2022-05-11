Waldichuk has posted a 1.14 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 40:9 K:BB and 3-0 record across 23.2 innings with Double-A Somerset this season.
Waldichuk was outstanding with a 3.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 13.3 K/9 across two minor-league levels last season, and he has been even more impressive out of the gates in 2022. The left-hander punctuated his strong start to the campaign with five innings of no-hit ball during which he struck out 12 in his most recent performance May 8. Waldichuk's fastball clocks in at 94-97 mph, and he also possesses an above-average slider and curveball. He's making a push to receive his first call-up either this season or next.