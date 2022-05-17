The Yankees promoted Waldichuk from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old lefty will climb to the top level of the minors after he dazzled over his six outings at Somerset, churning out a 1.26 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 46:10 K:BB across 28.2 innings. His early breakout this season has made him an advanced arm worth monitoring in the Yankees' system, but Waldichuk's lack of a spot on the 40-man roster likely puts him behind at least Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt for a move into the big-league rotation if New York requires an extra starter at any point in 2022.