Yankees' Kendrys Morales: Acquired by Yankees
Morales was acquired by the Yankees from the Athletics on Tuesday.
Morales was designated for assignment by Oakland on Monday, and he'll now head to the Yankees in exchange for cash considerations and either a player to be named later or more cash considerations. The 35-year-old veteran had been scuffling at the dish for Oakland, with a .204/.310/.259 slash line and just one homer over 108 at-bats and figures to take on a depth role for New York. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees shifted Jonathan Loaisiga to the 60-day injured list.
