Morales is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The Yankees wanted to give backstop Gary Sanchez a night off behind the dish while still keeping his bat in the lineup, so he'll serve as the team's designated hitter while Morales heads to the bench. New York has a slew of high-profile hitters currently rehabbing from injuries, with Didi Gregorius (elbow) likely the closest of the lot to returning. Once Gregorius is back from the IL, Morales could be the player most at risk of losing out on everyday at-bats.