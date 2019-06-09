Morales is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Clint Frazier will step in as the Yankees' designated hitter after Morales started each of the previous four games. Though he continues to receive fairly steady action, Morales has yet to get going at the dish since being acquired from the Athletics on May 14. Though his first 70 plate appearances with the Yankees, Morales has slashed .140/.300/.193.