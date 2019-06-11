Morales went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI as the Yankees defeated the Mets 12-5 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.

Serving as the first baseman, Morales had just his second multi-hit day since being acquired by the Yankees on May 14. He had been only 8-for-57 with New York coming into today's game, and even with the big day has just a .194 batting average for the season.