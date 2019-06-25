Morales (calf) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and promptly designated for assignment.

Morales did very little during his time in New York, hitting .177/.320/.242 over 19 games. Anything he could have done for the Yankees can be done much better by Edwin Encarnacion, whom the team acquired while Morales was out injured. Whether or not Morales can find another big-league job depends on if teams place more weight in his 63 wRC+ this season or his 110 career mark.

