Yankees' Kendrys Morales: Sits in Game 1
Morales is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
He is hitting .174 with one home run in 27 plate appearances for the Yankees. Clint Frazier gets the start at designated hitter, batting fifth. Look for Morales to get back into the mix in the nightcap with righty Jorge Lopez starting for the Royals.
