Yankees' Kendrys Morales: Sits Saturday
Morales is out of Saturday's lineup against the Rays.
He is 2-for-6 with a home run, two walks and one strikeout in his first two games as a Yankee. Gary Sanchez will start at designated hitter while Austin Romine gets the start behind the dish.
