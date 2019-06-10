Morales is not starting Monday against the Mets.

Morales sits for the second straight game, with Clint Frazier again serving as the designated hitter. Didi Gregorius' return from Tommy John surgery has crowded the Yankee's roster, and Morales could be the one to lose out the most. It's hard to argue that he deserves more playing time, as he owns a .182/.306/.236 slash line with just two home runs.

More News
Our Latest Stories