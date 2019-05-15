Yankees' Kendrys Morales: Starting Game 2 of twin bill
Morales is starting at DH and hitting fifth in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Morales is set to make his Yankees debut after being acquired by New York earlier in the week. With the amount of injuries the Yankees are currently dealing with, Morales could be in line for semi-regular opportunities in the short term. Prior to be acquired by New York, Morales hit .204/.310/.259 with one homer in 34 games with the A's.
