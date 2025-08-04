The Yankees signed Maeda to a minor-league contract Monday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

It didn't take long for Maeda to find a new home, signing with the Yankees the same day he was released by the Cubs. Maeda spent his entire Cubs stint in the minors with Triple-A Iowa, and over his last nine starts he posted a 3.55 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB across 50.2 innings. The veteran right-hander will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but he could be called up by the Yankees to serve either in the rotation or bullpen as the regular season winds down.