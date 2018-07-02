Yankees' Kevin Alcantara: Signs with Yankees
Alcantara agreed to a deal with the Yankees on Monday that is believed to be worth around $1 million.
Alcantara was ranked as a top-15 prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class by MLB.com (No. 10) and Baseball America (No. 15). Just grading on fantasy-relevant tools, Alcantara stands out as one of the most appealing players from this class, as he is a 70-grade runner who could stick in center field, and at 6-foot-5, 175 pounds, he already flashes plus raw power and generates big-time exit velocities. However, when projecting a player that size, it's hard to expect him to hit for a high average, as he already has plenty of holes in his swing that will be exploited by advanced pitching. All the top J-2 prospects qualify as lottery tickets, but that term really applies to Alcantara, as he could be a 30/30 center fielder some day, or he could fail to hit enough for the rest of his tools to matter.
