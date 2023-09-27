Middleton (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the injured list for the final weekend of the regular season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Middleton got through a bullpen session Wednesday without issue and can log another appearance or two with the Yankees before his 2023 campaign comes to a close. The 30-year-old reliever is scheduled to become a free agent this winter.
