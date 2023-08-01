The Yankees acquired Middleton in a trade with the White Sox on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It's a rather underwhelming move in what has been a quiet deadline for the Yankees, but Middleton should be a solid option in middle relief over the final few months of the season. The 29-year-old right-hander was sporting a 3.96 ERA and 47:16 K:BB through 36.1 innings of work this summer with Chicago.