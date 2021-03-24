The Yankees reassigned Barraclough to their minor-league camp Wednesday.
Barraclough was previously a high-leverage reliever for the Marlins as recently as the 2018 season, but his effectiveness has waned over the past two years. After being granted his release from the Padres last summer, Barraclough didn't appear in affiliated ball in 2020, and he'll likely have to prove himself at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before garnering a serious look with the Yankees.
