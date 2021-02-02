Barraclough signed with the Yankees as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Barraclough has been a high-leverage reliever in the past, posting a 2.87 ERA and a 31.7 percent strikeout rate over the first two years of his career. He struggled to a 4.74 ERA and 24.4 percent strikeout rate over the next two seasons, however, and he failed to pitch a single inning in 2020 after being cut in July by the Padres. He could play a role for the Yankees if they can help him recapture his early-career form, but his career 14.1 percent walk rate will likely continue to sink him unless he can get his previously elite strikeout numbers back.