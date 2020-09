Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during a 6-0 win over the Orioles in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

He took Alex Cobb deep in the second inning, giving Higashioka his first long ball and first RBI of the season. The 30-year-old has seen an uptick in playing time due to Gary Sanchez's struggles, starting five of the last 12 games, but as yet Higashioka hasn't been able to consistently take advantage of his opportunities.